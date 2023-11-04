Regrets and Rewards: The Triumphs and Trials of Buying a First Home

Buying your first home is a significant milestone, but it can come with its fair share of regrets and rewards. As the cost-of-living crisis continues to grip New Zealand, many Kiwis have taken to social media to share their experiences and reflections on homeownership. A Reddit post titled “Anyone regret buying their first home?” has become a sounding board for over 230 individuals seeking solace, advice, and commiseration.

While some regretful homeowners pointed to unforeseen issues and challenges, others are disillusioned the financial strain of mortgage repayments. As one commenter shared, “When I see all of my friends overseas or out having fun and I’m just about scraping with the mortgage, my house value has gone down, and the mortgage barely decreases each month, I think to myself hmmmmm.” Another individual lamented a bad deal with a dubious supplier, resulting in the sale of their home.

However, not everyone shared the same remorse. Some homeowners expressed contentment and even delight in their decision to invest in property. One owner praised their purchase, highlighting the appreciation in their home’s value since 2019: “Double glazing, central heating, insulation, etc. It’s currently valued at 200k more than I paid for it. Best decision of my life tbh.”

While buying a first home can be a source of regret or delight, it is clear that the cost and challenges of homeownership weigh heavily on the minds of many New Zealanders. As house prices fluctuate and the cost-of-living crisis persists, each homeowner’s experience is a unique testament to the triumphs and trials of navigating the housing market.