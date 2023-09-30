How to Deflate Your Budget in 2023: 3 Simple Ways

Many young professionals are finding that despite climbing the career ladder for over a decade, their budget is still tight. One TikToker, Sam, shared her experience of having more disposable income in 2012 while working a minimum wage job compared to now, making nearly $100,000 a year. The cost of living has become increasingly burdensome, with rising rent prices, student loans, and other expenses.

The increase in the cost of living is a concern shared many Americans. While inflation does affect the value of money, it does not entirely explain the significant impact on people’s finances. To ease the financial strain, it is essential to find ways to save on major expenses.

Groceries have become more expensive, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for food increasing 4.3% this year. To mitigate this, savvy shoppers can consider couponing, food splitting, and bulk buying to stretch their food budget.

Housing expenses, including rent and mortgage rates, have also skyrocketed. Older adults are experiencing homelessness at unprecedented rates, while a third of Gen Z individuals are living at home due to wage stagnation and high inflation. Homeowners are also affected increasing mortgage rates. One way to reduce housing expenses is reviewing home insurance policies and renting out extra spaces.

Gas prices are currently lower than in previous years, but they are still subject to fluctuations. To cut down on energy and gas bills, individuals can identify off-peak hours and invest in energy-saving devices. Driving less can also help reduce the gas bill.

It is crucial to remember that many households are facing similar struggles with the rising cost of living. By exploring these cost-cutting methods and understanding one is not alone in this financial challenge, it becomes easier to navigate through the difficult times.

