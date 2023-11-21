Sprinklr Chosen Cosentino to Optimize Social Media and Marketing Strategies

Cosentino, a renowned global company specializing in sustainable surfaces for architecture and design, has selected Sprinklr, the leading unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform, to enhance its social media and marketing strategies. With 148 business units and 6,000 employees representing 129 different nations, maintaining consistent brand experiences across various channels poses a significant challenge for Cosentino.

To tackle this challenge, Cosentino will utilize Sprinklr Social, Sprinklr Insights, and Sprinklr Marketing to streamline content creation and distribution while improving audience engagement through digital channels. The unified platform offered Sprinklr provides the necessary tools to enable Cosentino’s transformation from a leader in kitchen countertops to a leader in the broader surfaces market, marked diversification and expanded applications.

By collaborating with Sprinklr, Cosentino aims to effectively communicate the versatility and quality of its brand while fostering strong relationships with industry professionals. The partnership will facilitate streamlined marketing processes, ensure consistent brand messaging, offer insights into audience behavior, and enable adaptable strategies, ultimately reinforcing Cosentino’s position as a prominent provider of sustainable surfaces for architecture and design.

Cosentino, known for creating unique residential and commercial environments, seeks to inspire individuals’ lives through its meaningful design brands like Silestone® and Dekton®. Moreover, the company actively promotes environmental and social responsibility, further enhancing its competitive advantage in the global surface market.

Through the adoption of Sprinklr’s Unified-CXM platform, Cosentino aims to achieve the following capabilities to engage and connect with the architecture and design community:

1. Advanced social media listening and engagement with Sprinklr Social, enabling real-time insights and refined messaging.

2. AI-powered performance analytics utilizing Sprinklr Insights to measure brand messaging impact and make data-driven adjustments.

3. Unified content management with global governance through Sprinklr Marketing, allowing for engaging content creation, auditability, and AI-powered Smart Compliance.

Cosentino expresses enthusiasm for the partnership with Sprinklr, recognizing the value of leveraging the AI-powered platform to effectively communicate the brand’s versatility and quality to architects, designers, and consumers. The implementation of Sprinklr will facilitate streamlined content creation, valuable audience insights, and real-time measurement of brand messaging impact, aligning with Cosentino’s mission to inspire and transform spaces worldwide.

FAQs

1. What is Sprinklr?

Sprinklr is a unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform that helps modern enterprises optimize their customer experience, social media, and marketing strategies.

2. What is Cosentino known for?

Cosentino is a global company that produces and distributes sustainable surfaces for the world of architecture and design. It is renowned for creating unique environments and designs for residential and commercial spaces.

3. How will Sprinklr assist Cosentino?

Sprinklr will aid Cosentino in streamlining content creation, distribution, and audience engagement across digital channels. It offers advanced social media listening and engagement, AI-powered performance analytics, and unified content management with global governance.

4. What is the goal of the partnership between Cosentino and Sprinklr?

The partnership aims to enhance Cosentino’s brand communication, strengthen relationships with industry professionals, ensure consistent brand messaging, gain insights into audience behavior, and reinforce its position as a leading provider of sustainable surfaces in the architecture and design sector.