Cosentino Selects Sprinklr to Enhance Social Media and Marketing Strategies

Cosentino, a renowned global company specializing in sustainable surfaces for architecture and design, has chosen Sprinklr as its platform to optimize social media and marketing strategies. With 148 business units and over 6,000 employees from 129 different nations, maintaining consistent brand experiences across multiple channels becomes a significant challenge for Cosentino.

To address this challenge, Cosentino will leverage Sprinklr Social, Sprinklr Insights, and Sprinklr Marketing to streamline content creation, distribution, and audience engagement across digital platforms. The goal is to transition from being a leader in kitchen countertops to becoming a leader in the broader surfaces market with increased diversification in applications.

Sprinklr’s unified platform offers the necessary tools for Cosentino to achieve this transformation, enabling the company to effectively communicate the versatility and quality of its brand and establish strong relationships with industry professionals. By investing in Sprinklr’s platform, Cosentino demonstrates its commitment to adapting to evolving market needs.

With the collaboration, Cosentino aims to inspire people’s lives through impactful design brands like Silestone® or Dekton® while promoting environmental and social responsibility. The company’s competitive advantage lies in its ability to create unique environments for residential and commercial spaces.

Through its partnership with Sprinklr, Cosentino plans to reach, engage, and listen to the architecture and design community. Key capabilities provided Sprinklr include advanced social media listening and engagement, AI-powered performance analytics, and unified content management with global governance.

Cosentino will benefit from real-time insights to refine its messaging and product offerings based on conversations within the architecture and design community. The AI-powered analytics will enable the company to measure the impact of its brand messaging and make data-driven adjustments to its strategy promptly. Additionally, Sprinklr Marketing will assist in creating and distributing engaging content while ensuring global governance through AI-powered Smart Compliance.

By leveraging Sprinklr’s AI-powered Unified-CXM platform, Cosentino aims to effectively communicate its brand’s versatility and quality to architects, designers, and consumers. The partnership with Sprinklr represents an essential step toward fulfilling Cosentino’s mission of inspiring and transforming spaces worldwide.

