The CORSAIR K70 CORE SE: A Sustainable and High-Performance Gaming Keyboard

Corsair has recently unveiled a stunning addition to its K70 CORE gaming keyboard lineup—the K70 CORE SE. With its eye-catching white-silver-yellow color scheme, this keyboard stands out from the crowd. However, its appeal goes beyond aesthetics. Equipped with CORSAIR MLX Red linear mechanical switches, the K70 CORE SE ensures an exceptional typing experience, characterized smooth keypresses and minimal stem wobble. The impeccable performance of the K70 CORE has already earned it 33 industry awards, and the K70 CORE SE carries on that legacy.

In addition to its exceptional performance, the K70 CORE SE embodies a commitment to sustainability. The keyboard’s bottom case is made from 85% post-consumer recycled materials, making it Corsair’s most eco-friendly gaming keyboard to date. Moreover, the aluminum top plate and resilient PBT dye-sublimated keycaps ensure that the K70 CORE SE can withstand years of intense gaming without showing signs of wear. This combination of durability and environmental consciousness sets the K70 CORE SE apart in the market.

The K70 CORE SE also offers a range of premium features that have made Corsair K70 keyboards renowned worldwide. Its versatile multi-function dial allows for customized adjustments to volume, RGB brightness, zoom, and more with a simple turn. The programmable media button simplifies control over music and video playback, while the RGB lighting can be easily configured using Corsair’s iCUE software. With the option to save custom settings across up to five on-board profiles, the K70 CORE SE ensures seamless accessibility, no matter where you’re gaming.

To accompany the K70 CORE SE, Corsair is introducing a collection of limited-edition keycap and mouse pad bundles, exclusively available through their webstore. These bundles include a spill-proof, stain-resistant micro weave MM350 PRO Extended XL mouse pad and PBT dye-sublimated keycaps in three captivating designs: White Cherry Blossom, Steel Azure, and Steel Crimson.

The K70 CORE SE gaming keyboard is now available on Corsair’s webstore, as well as through their network of authorized online retailers and distributors. Backed a two-year warranty and comprehensive customer service and technical support, Corsair ensures a satisfying ownership experience for all customers.

For more information about the CORSAIR K70 CORE SE gaming keyboard, please visit: [CORSAIR K70 CORE SE](https://www.corsair.com/k70-rgb-mechanical-gaming-keyboard-se-cherry-mx-speed-na)

To explore Corsair’s complete range of keyboards, please refer to: [CORSAIR Keyboards](https://www.corsair.com/gaming-keyboards)

Frequently Asked Questions

What are CORSAIR MLX Red linear mechanical switches?

CORSAIR MLX Red linear mechanical switches are designed to provide an exceptional typing experience. They offer smooth keypresses and minimal stem wobble, resulting in comfortable and precise actuation. These switches are known for their dependability and durability, guaranteeing an impressive 70 million keystrokes.

What makes the K70 CORE SE sustainable?

The K70 CORE SE is Corsair’s most eco-friendly gaming keyboard yet. Its bottom case is crafted from 85% post-consumer recycled materials. This sustainable design choice helps reduce the environmental impact of the keyboard without compromising on its durability and performance.

Can I customize the K70 CORE SE’s settings?

Absolutely! The K70 CORE SE features a versatile multi-function dial that can be customized to adjust various settings, such as volume, RGB brightness, and zoom. Additionally, the keyboard’s programmable media button simplifies control over music and video playback. Corsair’s iCUE software allows easy configuration of these functions and RGB lighting, and up to five custom settings can be saved across the keyboard’s on-board profiles for seamless accessibility.

Where can I purchase the K70 CORE SE gaming keyboard?

The K70 CORE SE can be purchased directly from Corsair’s webstore, as well as from their authorized online retailers and distributors. For the latest pricing details, please visit the official Corsair website or contact your local Corsair sales or PR representative.