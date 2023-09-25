Vaslui County Council President Expelled from Party for Corruption

The President of the Vaslui County Council in Romania, Dumitru Buzatu, and his wife have been expelled from the PSD party after Buzatu was caught accepting a bag containing approximately €250,000 from a businessman. The money represented a 10% cut of the value of invoices settled the council to the businessman’s company for road rehabilitation works.

Emil Savin, a former associate of Buzatu, reported the corrupt activities to prosecutors. Savin stated that Buzatu had a history of demanding a minimum of 10% kickbacks from contractors working on road infrastructure projects in Vaslui County.

The Vaslui court has ordered Buzatu’s pre-trial detention for 30 days. Buzatu is known as one of the influential local leaders within PSD, and he has held the position of head of CJ Vaslui for three terms. Buzatu is categorized as one of the “local barons,” powerful politicians who have ruled impoverished counties for many years.

The repercussions of Buzatu’s corruption have extended beyond himself. His ex-wife, Gabriela Crețu, a member of the Senate since 2004, and their son, who was serving as a state secretary within the Government’s General Secretariat, have also faced consequences. Gabriela Crețu has been expelled from the party, while their son has resigned from his position.

PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu expressed his disappointment over the corruption scandal, stating, “Any act of corruption affects the image of any party.” This expulsion sends a strong message about the party’s commitment to combating corruption within its ranks.

Source: Cătălina Mihai, Sebastian Rotaru | Euractiv.ro