Former Coronation Street Actress Nicola Thorp Announces Pregnancy

Former Coronation Street actress Nicola Thorp has shared the exciting news that she is expecting her first baby with her fiancé, actor Nikesh Patel. The 34-year-old made the announcement on her new TalkTV programme, Talk Today, which she co-hosts with Jeremy Kyle.

Thorp took to social media to reveal her pregnancy, posting photos of her blossoming bump alongside a simple two-word statement: “Some news.” Patel also shared the same post, expressing their joy together.

The actress also shared a humorous WhatsApp conversation between herself and Patel, where she humorously attributes some bodily changes to him. In the chat, she writes, “Bab…My tits are leaking. You did this to me,” to which Patel simply replies with a shrugging emoji.

The couple has received an outpouring of congratulations from fans and celebrity friends. Nicola’s former Coronation Street co-star Catherine Tyldesley commented, “Congratulations! X,” while Corrie’s Katie McGlynn added, “Congrats lovely.” Broadcaster Bobby Seagull also chimed in, saying, “Oh wow, many congratulations!!!”

Nicola Thorp played the character of Nicola Rubinstein in Coronation Street from 2017 to 2019. Her new show, Talk Today, is set to premiere on Monday, October 2 at 6am.

Overall, this announcement brings joyous news to the couple and their fans alike. It marks the beginning of a new chapter in their lives as they prepare to welcome their first child together.

