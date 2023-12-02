Fresh Faces and Dancing Dreams: Meet the Celebrities of Dancing with the Stars Season 7

The anticipation is high as the seventh season of Dancing with the Stars on RTÉ is set to kick off in January 2024. With a mix of familiar names and fresh faces, this season promises to be a thrilling dance competition like never before. Last night, during a special segment on the Late Late Show, the first five celebrities to grace the dance floor were revealed, giving fans a taste of the excitement to come.

One of the contenders making waves is Miriam Mullins, a popular TikTok sensation and radio presenter from Cork. With her witty pranks and comedic talent, she garnered a significant following on social media during the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic. Wasting no time, she joined Cork’s RedFM in early 2023, further solidifying her presence in the entertainment industry. As Miriam embarks on her Dancing with the Stars journey, her infectious enthusiasm is palpable. She eagerly shared, “Being a part of the show this year is a dream come true! It’s not only an incredible opportunity to meet new people and make lifelong friends, but also a chance for me to showcase my dancing skills. I’m not entirely sure if I have what it takes, but I’m ready to give it my all!”

Joining Miriam on the dance floor, we have the stunning Rosanna Davison, a former Miss World known for her grace and poise. Rosanna will undoubtedly bring a touch of elegance to the competition, mesmerizing both the judges and viewers with her performances. Newsreader Eileen Dunne, with her charisma and journalistic flair, is another familiar face ready to show off her dancing abilities. The lively and talented David Whelan, a lead singer of the popular band Wild Youth, is set to bring a vibrant energy and passion to the dancefloor. And last but certainly not least, the fabulous drag queen superstar Blu Hydrangea will dazzle us all with their theatricality and showmanship.

As for the remaining six contestants, their identities and dancing dreams will unfold in the coming weeks, leaving us eagerly awaiting each exciting announcement. The seventh season of Dancing with the Stars will air on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player, giving dance enthusiasts and fans alike the chance to witness a thrilling competition filled with remarkable talent and unforgettable moments.

