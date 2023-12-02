Miriam Mullins: From Online Pranks to Dancing Glory

Social media sensation Miriam Mullins is set to showcase her dancing skills on the upcoming series of Dancing with the Stars. The 27-year-old influencer from Garryvoe, known for her hilarious online pranks and skits during the Covid pandemic, has amassed over 2 million TikTok followers and is now ready to take on the dancefloor in a bid to win the coveted glitterball trophy.

Joining Miriam in the upcoming season are former Miss World Rosanna Davison, newsreader Eileen Dunne, Wild Youth singer David Whelan, and drag queen Blu Hydrangea as they battle it out for the top spot in the seventh series of the show, as announced on the Late Late Show.

While Miriam is thrilled about the opportunity to meet new people, she admits to being unsure about her dancing abilities. In her own words, she expressed her excitement, stating, “I am so excited to be part of the show this year. It’s such an amazing opportunity, a chance to meet loads of new people, make loads of new friends, and hopefully show off my dancing skills. I don’t know if I have them or not. We’ll see! This is a different type of dancing compared to the TikTok dances I’ve done before.”

Miriam’s rise to fame started just a year ago when she made her television debut on the Late Late Show, where she discussed her life as a social media influencer. Since then, she has appeared on Ireland AM and joined Ryan Tubridy again for the Late Late Show’s 60th birthday broadcast. In recent weeks, she has been teasing her followers about her interest in doing more TV appearances, mentioning Dancing with the Stars as a show she would “love to do.”

The upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars promises to be an exciting one, with Miriam and the other contestants bringing their unique talents and personalities to the dancefloor. Stay tuned for more updates on this thrilling dance competition!

