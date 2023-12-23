Cork Faces High Risk of Heroin Overdose: New Program Aims to Combat Crisis

Summary: The HSE has issued a Red Alert for heroin users in Cork due to the increased risk of exposure and overdose from the dangerous substance nitazene. This potent drug is 25 times stronger than fentanyl and has already caused twelve non-fatal overdoses in the city. In response to this alarming trend, the HSE will be implementing a pilot program next month to train drug users and their loved ones on how to administer naloxone, a medication that can reverse the effects of opioid overdose. Additionally, addicts in Cork are turning to WhatsApp groups as a means to reduce the risk of overdose.

Cork, Ireland is facing a serious health crisis as the use of heroin combined with the prevalence of nitazene continues to pose a significant threat. Nitazene, a substance 25 times more powerful than fentanyl, has already resulted in twelve non-fatal overdose cases in the city. In light of these alarming statistics, the HSE is taking action to address the issue and save lives.

Starting next month, the HSE will launch a pilot program aimed at equipping drug users and their close associates with the necessary skills to administer naloxone. Naloxone is a medication that can reverse the effects of opioids, providing a crucial lifeline during an overdose. By training individuals who are at high risk of encountering heroin or nitazene, the HSE hopes to empower them with the knowledge and tools to intervene in potentially fatal situations.

Furthermore, those grappling with addiction in Cork have found inventive ways to mitigate the risk of overdose. WhatsApp groups have emerged as a means of support, allowing individuals to stay connected and share vital information. These groups serve as a platform for communication and collaboration, enabling members to warn each other about dangerous batches of drugs or potential risks in the community.

The HSE’s efforts, along with the resilience and resourcefulness of those affected addiction in Cork, are vital in combating the rising tide of drug-related overdoses. By providing education, training, and support, the HSE aims to reduce the harm caused heroin and nitazene, offering hope for a safer future.