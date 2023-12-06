Corey Perry’s NHL Career in Question After Termination

In the midst of the NHL Board of Governors meetings, the future of Corey Perry’s NHL career has been cast into doubt. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has yet to determine whether Perry will be required to have a conversation with him to potentially return to the league. Although Perry has not been completely ruled out from ever returning, his future hangs in the balance pending Bettman’s decision.

Bettman has expressed his satisfaction with the investigation conducted the Chicago Blackhawks into Perry’s situation. He emphasized that the investigation solely pertained to Perry and did not involve any other players or their families. Therefore, the league found no issues with the Blackhawks’ decision to terminate Perry’s contract.

Blackhawks interim general manager Kyle Davidson addressed the matter, asserting that it was an internal team issue. Although details are unclear, it has been rumored that the termination was related to an alcohol-related incident. Perry issued a statement offering sincere apologies to the entire Chicago organization, expressing regret for his actions and the disappointment he caused.

As the NHL awaits Bettman’s decision, speculation has arisen regarding potential interest from other teams if Perry is cleared to return. However, the timeline for his return remains uncertain, contingent upon the treatment or assistance Perry may seek and the NHL’s approval process. Additionally, the NHL Players’ Association is reportedly investigating the termination of Perry’s contract the Blackhawks within the provided 60-day window to file a grievance.

An interesting development reported Chris Johnston suggests that Perry may owe the Blackhawks money. Should Perry decide to file a grievance through the NHL Players’ Association, he would aim to protect his earning potential. Perry received a signing bonus of $2 million in the summer, and has already collected around $1 million of his $4 million salary for the season. Consequently, he may technically owe money back to the organization.

The uncertainty surrounding Perry’s potential return will undoubtedly attract the attention of multiple NHL teams. Despite the controversy, Perry possesses the skills to contribute to a playoff team in a depth role. However, he may need to be willing to accept a reduced salary, subject to approval the NHL.