Is CM Punk Hinting at a WWE Return?

Rumors are swirling that former WWE wrestler CM Punk may be hinting at a potential return to the company. Punk, whose contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) was terminated following a backstage altercation, has been the subject of speculation since the incident.

During a recent episode of Smackdown, WWE commentator Corey Graves made a cryptic statement during the promotion of a match between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura. He said, “The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was making the world forget that he existed.” Interestingly, this line was previously used CM Punk during his time with Ring of Honor (ROH). Following Graves’ comment, “Corey Graves” became a trending topic on Twitter and other social media platforms, with fans speculating that this could be a subtle hint at Punk’s return.

This is not the first instance where WWE personalities have made statements that could be interpreted as references to CM Punk. Last month, Cody Rhodes referred to Jey Uso as “one of the very best in the world and deserves a second chance.” Seth Rollins also recently claimed in a promo that his “100%” makes him the best in the world. And during a recent episode of RAW, commentator Michael Cole seemingly made a reference to another CM Punk ROH promo.

While these references could simply be coincidental or nods to Punk’s past, fans are eagerly awaiting any signs of a potential return. Punk’s rumored return could potentially happen at the 2023 Survivor Series PPV event, which will take place in his hometown of Chicago, IL. Only time will tell if these hints lead to a reunion between Punk and WWE.

