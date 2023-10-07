Is CM Punk’s Return to WWE Imminent?

The speculation surrounding CM Punk’s potential return to WWE has been growing, especially after his recent departure from AEW. Many fans believe that his return could happen at Survivor Series in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

There have been subtle hints dropped WWE that add fuel to these rumors. One example is Corey Graves, whose comment on television about the devil pulling off a great trick to make the world forget he existed resonated with Punk’s past promos in ROH Wrestling.

Cody Rhodes also made a statement last month, referring to ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso as “one of the very best in the world and deserves a second chance.” Some fans interpreted this as another nod to Punk.

Seth Rollins, in a promotional video, boldly declared himself as the “best in the world” with utmost confidence. This statement is reminiscent of Punk’s own moniker during his time in WWE.

Even Michael Cole seemingly referenced another line from one of Punk’s promos during Monday’s WWE Raw show. All these instances have social media buzzing with speculation over Punk’s return.

While the rumors continue to swirl, it is important to note that no official confirmation has been made WWE or CM Punk. The fans’ excitement, however, shows the impact Punk has left on the wrestling community.

Only time will tell if CM Punk’s return to WWE is indeed on the horizon. Until then, fans will eagerly await any further developments regarding this potential comeback.

Sources:

– WrestlingHeadlines.com