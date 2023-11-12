New Intel Core i9-14900KS Promises Unprecedented Speed Breakthrough

In a surprising development, PC-Online, the renowned retailer in Israel, has recently listed the unannounced Core i9-14900KS in multiple prebuilt systems. This listing implies that Intel has indeed given the Core i9-13900KS a refresh treatment, following the successful release of the Core i9-14900K.

While the Core i9-14900KS is expected to maintain the same powerful 24-core, 32-thread design as its predecessor, it is anticipated to offer even higher clock speeds. The retailer’s specifications reveal a staggering 6.2 GHz boost clock for the Core i9-14900KS, surpassing the Core i9-14900K 200 MHz or 3%. This boost in clock speed has the potential to shatter Intel’s previous record. It is worth noting that the information provided PC-Online only mentions the boost clock for the P-cores, omitting details about any clock speed optimizations for the E-cores.

In terms of power ratings, the Core i9-14900KS is expected to fall between the Core i9-13900KS and the Core i9-14900K. It is likely to have a 150W power budget comparable to the former, but a 253W power target similar to the latter. Moreover, the Core i9-14900KS is expected to peak at around 320W or possibly higher, given its enhanced performance capabilities.

Despite the improvements in Raptor Lake Refresh’s integrated memory controller, the new chips will continue to support native DDR4-3200 and DDR5-5600 memory. Surprisingly, the prebuilt systems listed PC-Online are equipped with DDR4-3200 memory, which might indicate a conservative approach to avoid potential bottlenecks with Intel’s highly-efficient chip. These specifications suggest that the listed prebuilt systems are more likely to cater to office environments rather than high-end gaming or content creation.

The Core i9-14900KS is fully compatible with existing Intel 700-series motherboards featuring the LGA1700 socket. However, several vendors have already released new 700-series motherboards with enhanced power delivery subsystems, specifically designed for overclocking enthusiasts, as well as faster Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

In what can be considered a generous move, Intel has priced the Raptor Lake Refresh at the same level as the first-generation Raptor Lake. Consequently, the Core i9-14900K retains the same price tag of $599 as its predecessor, the Core i9-13900K. If Intel continues this pattern with the Core i9-14900KS, consumers can anticipate a price of $699, identical to the MSRP of the Core i9-13900KS.

Although the official launch date for the Core i9-14900KS remains uncertain, PC-Online is already allowing customers to order prebuilt systems with this unreleased chip, with expected shipping times ranging between one and five days. This eagerness from the retailer suggests that Intel’s official announcement might be imminent and eagerly awaited enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the Core i9-14900KS?

The Core i9-14900KS is an upcoming high-performance CPU from Intel, featuring a 24-core, 32-thread design and expected to deliver even higher clock speeds than its predecessor, the Core i9-14900K.

2. How does the Core i9-14900KS compare to the Core i9-14900K?

The Core i9-14900KS is anticipated to offer a 6.2 GHz boost clock, surpassing the Core i9-14900K 200 MHz or 3%. This boost in clock speed has the potential to set a new record for Intel processors.

3. Will the Core i9-14900KS be compatible with existing motherboards?

Yes, the Core i9-14900KS will be compatible with existing Intel 700-series motherboards featuring the LGA1700 socket. However, some vendors have released updated motherboards with improved power delivery subsystems for optimal performance and overclocking capabilities.

4. When will the Core i9-14900KS be released?

The official release date for the Core i9-14900KS has not been announced yet, but the fact that prebuilt systems with this chip are already available for order suggests that the launch is imminent.

5. How much will the Core i9-14900KS cost?

While the exact price has not been confirmed, if Intel follows its pricing trend, the Core i9-14900KS is expected to be priced at $699, similar to the MSRP of the Core i9-13900KS.