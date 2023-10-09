The Changing Landscape of Cord Cutting

Four years ago, cutting the cord was seen as a way to decrease cable bills and take advantage of the cheaper alternatives offered live TV streaming services. However, the landscape of cord cutting has changed drastically since then. Many of these streaming services have doubled in price, with YouTube TV’s base plan now costing $72.99 compared to its initial price of $35. Additionally, these services have had their fair share of carriage disputes with programming providers.

In light of these changes, starting the cord cutting journey today might involve a different approach. A TV antenna can provide flexibility for viewing and relief from high prices. For those who can receive over-the-air broadcasts, a relatively inexpensive indoor antenna is a viable option. Others can consider installing outdoor antenna systems through professional companies for around $300.

The advantages of using an antenna are particularly significant for individuals who mainly watch local channels, news, and some sports. Not only does it allow them to save money, but it also provides access to a variety of main channels and subchannels. The availability of free streaming services, known as FAST channels, can complement an antenna setup. These ad-supported platforms, including Tubi, Pluto TV, and the Roku Channel, offer a range of news and entertainment options.

For fans of live sports or cable news networks, subscribing to cable-like packages such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Hulu with Live TV might be necessary. Meanwhile, the bulk of scripted programming has migrated to streaming services like HBO Max, Disney+, Paramount, and Netflix. Viewers can choose video-on-demand options based on their preferences or water cooler buzz.

In conclusion, cord cutting has become more complex over the years, with price hikes and the need to subscribe to multiple services to access desired content. However, combining a TV antenna with free streaming services and selective subscriptions, users can still find cost-effective alternatives to traditional cable TV.

