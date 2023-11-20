New Strategies to Protect Against Scammers During Holiday Season

As the holiday season approaches, it is important to be vigilant and protect ourselves from scammers who are becoming increasingly active. The Davao City Police Office-Davao City Police Cyber Response Team (DCPO-DCPCRT) has noted a surge in scammers, particularly on social media platforms. These scammers employ various tactics to trick unsuspecting individuals into revealing their personal and financial information.

According to PMaj. Julius Santillana, the leader of the DCPO-DCPCRT, scammers often pose as legitimate accounts with viral photos on social media. They lure users posting incomplete information that captures their curiosity. Once users click on these posts, scammers automatically extract their Facebook account details and passwords. This provides scammers with unhindered access to the victims’ social media accounts.

To protect oneself from falling into these traps, it is crucial to remain cautious. Always exercise skepticism when encountering suspicious posts or messages. If a message asks for money, it is advisable to contact the sender directly and verify their need for financial assistance. Additionally, ensure that your social media accounts are logged out when not in use. This minimizes the risk of scammers gaining unauthorized access.

Moreover, for those planning to make online purchases during the holiday season, the DCPO-DCPCRT recommends using Cash on Delivery (COD) as the payment method. By opting for COD, you can inspect the item before making the payment, reducing the likelihood of being scammed.

Furthermore, the DCPO-DCPCRT warns against accepting credit card applications from individuals outside of banks or in mall premises. These individuals may be collecting personal information to sell to third parties. It is advised to only apply for credit cards through official bank channels to ensure the security of your personal data.

In conclusion, protecting oneself from scammers during the holiday season requires vigilance and awareness. By following these strategies and remaining cautious, individuals can safeguard their personal and financial information, ensuring a safe and secure holiday season.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do scammers typically target individuals?

Scammers often pose as legitimate accounts on social media platforms, posting attractive and intriguing content to lure individuals into clicking on their posts or links. Once a user interacts with these posts, the scammers gain access to their social media accounts.

How can I protect myself from scammers?

It is crucial to exercise skepticism when encountering suspicious posts or messages, especially ones that request money or personal information. Always verify the sender’s identity and need for assistance before providing any financial support. Additionally, remember to log out of your social media accounts when not in use and opt for Cash on Delivery (COD) for online purchases.

What should I do if I believe my account has been compromised?

If you suspect that your social media account has been hacked, it is essential to act swiftly. Immediately change your password, review your account settings for any suspicious changes, and inform your friends and contacts about the situation. If you encounter any further issues or unauthorized activity, contact the relevant social media platform for further assistance.

