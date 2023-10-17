COPE Launches WhatsApp Channel for News and Entertainment

COPE, the Spanish radio network, has announced the launch of its WhatsApp channel, providing users with the latest news, sports updates, entertainment, and religious content. Subscribers will receive notifications and updates from renowned radio hosts such as Carlos Herrera, Paco González, Manolo Lama, Juanma Castaño, and more.

By subscribing to COPE’s WhatsApp channel, users will have access to the opinions of some of the most influential radio personalities in Spain. Whether it’s Carlos Herrera’s perspective on current events or the latest goals from ‘Tiempo de Juego’ with Paco González and Manolo Lama, all the content will be conveniently available within the messaging app.

In addition to news and sports updates, users can expect entertainment programs such as ‘La Tarde’ with Fernando de Haro and Pilar Cisneros, ‘Mediodía COPE’ with Angel Expósito, and religious content from ‘La Linterna’ with Carlos Moreno ‘El Pulpo’ and ‘Fin de Semana’ with Cristina López Schlichting.

To follow COPE on WhatsApp, users can simply search for “COPE” in the “Novedades” (News) section of the app and click on the “Seguir” (Follow) option. Once subscribed, users can enable notifications for the latest updates.

It is important to note that the channel will be unidirectional, meaning users will not be able to respond directly to COPE’s messages. However, each program has its own messaging service for further interaction.

Regarding privacy concerns, COPE assures users that their personal information, including phone numbers and names, will remain private and inaccessible to other followers. The aim is to provide reliable and unfiltered information directly to users’ mobile phones.

With the rise of fake accounts and artificial intelligence-generated content on social media platforms, COPE aims to offer genuine news, real opinions, and unaltered videos and audios through the WhatsApp channel.

For those interested in staying informed and entertained with COPE’s content, the WhatsApp channel is a convenient and secure option.

Sources: COPE