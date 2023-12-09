2024 Copa América: U.S. Venues Announced for Prestigious Soccer Tournament

Summary: The 2024 Copa América, one of South America’s most prestigious men’s soccer tournaments, will be held in multiple venues across the United States. The tournament, featuring world champions Argentina, as well as the U.S. and Mexican national teams, will take place from June 20 to July 14. Conmebol, the governing body of South American soccer, has selected 14 venues, including 11 large-scale stadiums and three smaller MLS facilities.

Contrary to previous reports, the tournament opener will not be held at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Instead, the honor will go to Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. Meanwhile, the final match will be held at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium as previously announced.

Semifinals will be hosted Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. The third-place match will also take place in Charlotte.

Previously announced quarterfinal venues include AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; NRG Stadium in Houston; State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona; and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The United States, one of the tournament’s host countries, will play their group matches in Arlington, Atlanta, and Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium. Argentina, featuring the renowned Lionel Messi, will play in Atlanta, East Rutherford, and Miami. Brazil will play in greater Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Santa Clara at Levi’s Stadium, while Mexico’s matches will be held in Houston, greater Los Angeles, and Glendale.

The group draw for the tournament will take place in Miami on Thursday night, determining the teams each nation will face.

Apart from the United States and Mexico, four other teams from the Concacaf region will qualify for the tournament. The winners of the March 23 playoffs between Canada and Trinidad and Tobago, as well as Costa Rica and Honduras, along with Jamaica and Panama, will represent the region.

The Copa América, dating back to 1916, is the third most-watched men’s soccer tournament, following the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA European Championship. The United States previously hosted the tournament in 2016, with Chile emerging as the champions after defeating Argentina in a dramatic shootout at MetLife Stadium.

These venues for the 2024 Copa América will also feature in the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted the United States, Mexico, and Canada. FIFA is set to announce specific venue designations in the coming months, with expectations that either AT&T Stadium or MetLife Stadium will host the final.