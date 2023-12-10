2024 Copa America: Major Soccer Tournament to Showcase the Best of the Americas

The highly anticipated 2024 Copa America is all set to captivate soccer fans across the globe. Hosted CONMEBOL, the tournament will feature 14 magnificent stadiums dispersed across 10 different regions in the United States. Spanning from June 20 to July 14, 2024, matches will unfold across 10 states on the East Coast, Central Zone, and West Coast.

The tournament will kick off with the opening match at the iconic Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The final, on the other hand, promises to be a thrilling showdown at the renowned Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. With these world-class venues and passionate fans known for supporting major events, the atmosphere is expected to be electric.

Alejandro Dominguez, the president of CONMEBOL and vice president of FIFA, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, highlighting the opportunity to witness the best football in the world within these magnificent stadiums. This excitement is shared Victor Montagliani, the president of CONCACAF and vice president of FIFA, who believes that co-hosting the Copa America 2024 and offering a variety of CONCACAF competitions over the next three years will solidify the region as the global hub of football.

The tournament will see a total of 32 matches featuring 16 teams – 10 from CONMEBOL and six from CONCACAF. The group stage will take place from June 20 to July 2, followed the quarter-finals on July 4-6 and the semi-finals on July 9-10. Finally, the highly anticipated final will be held on July 14.

For those eagerly awaiting specific matchups, the group stage schedule for the United States, Argentina, and Brazil has been announced. The U.S. team will play at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia; and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Argentina will compete at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia; MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Brazil’s matches will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California; Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada; and Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

All eyes will be on the 2024 Copa America as it showcases the best of the Americas and promises to leave a lasting legacy in the world of soccer. With top-class stadiums and passionate fans, this tournament is set to be a memorable event for fans both in the venues and millions of spectators tuning in worldwide.