Police Constable Suspended for Leaking Video in SC Girl Murder Case

A police constable in Tirunelveli has been suspended for leaking a video conversation between the police and a juvenile suspect who was apprehended for the murder of an 18-year-old SC girl. The constable, Jebamani, allegedly took the video for internal purposes only. The video went viral on social media, along with a selfie that a sub-inspector took with the suspect.

The 17-year-old juvenile allegedly murdered the girl slitting her throat when she refused his proposal for a relationship. The city police were alerted and the juvenile was subsequently apprehended the Moolakaraipatty police. During the inquiry, Jebamani allegedly shot two videos, while the sub-inspector took a selfie with the juvenile and another constable.

Following an inquiry conducted SP N Silambarasan, Jebamani was suspended. The provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act were discussed during the inquiry. In the video, the police were seen consoling the juvenile and checking his body for self-inflicted wounds.

It is worth noting that the sub-inspector, Sakthi Natarajan, was previously transferred after a custodial torture incident came to light, in which a suspended IPS officer was implicated. Natarajan was accused of shooting a video of a juvenile victim’s mother threatening her to speak in favor of the police. The video was later allegedly released on social media Natarajan.

In response to the murder, executive director of Evidence A Kathir called for the state to order a hearing of all cases against juvenile caste Hindus involved in crimes against the SC community in a special court. Kathir emphasized that such crimes should be treated as heinous acts and called for the government to provide compensation to the victim’s family. He also argued that the juvenile suspect should not be granted bail and should be charged under section 354 D IPC.