Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant Set to Open Second Northwest Indiana Location

Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant, a popular upscale chain, is expanding its reach in Northwest Indiana with plans to open a new location in the Schererville area. The new establishment will be situated in the Shops on Main shopping center, joining other high-end retailers and eateries like Whole Foods and Nordstrom Rack.

The development has been eagerly anticipated both the local community and Regency Centers, the company that manages and leases Shops on Main. According to Nick Koglin, the Vice President of Investments and Market Officer for Regency Centers, Cooper’s Hawk is expected to be a significant addition to the shopping center, acting as an evening attraction and elevating the overall shopping experience. Known for its contemporary American cuisine and extensive selection of Napa-style wines, Cooper’s Hawk is already a well-established brand with locations across the United States.

The new location in Schererville will feature a 9,987-square-foot restaurant, complete with a full-service bar, private dining room, and wine-tasting area. In addition, a retail store will offer customers the opportunity to purchase wine and accessories. The restaurant’s design will incorporate festooned lights and other decorative elements to create a welcoming and visually appealing atmosphere.

Construction is slated to begin next year, with an anticipated opening in the fall of 2025. Once operational, patrons can expect a wide variety of wines, ranging from reds and whites to sparkling and dessert wines. The menu will feature a diverse selection of dishes, including steaks, seafood, pasta, burgers, and vegetarian options. Additionally, the establishment offers a wine club membership that provides exclusive benefits such as monthly bottle deliveries, discounts, and access to special events.

Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant continues to grow in popularity, making its mark as a go-to destination for wine enthusiasts and food connoisseurs alike. With the addition of its new location in Schererville, the chain looks forward to captivating the local community with its exceptional dining experience.