Rams Should Consider Future Without Cooper Kupp Following Disappointing Season

Former All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp, who was named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2021, has had a lackluster season with the L.A. Rams. While he did score a touchdown in their recent win over the Cleveland Browns, it may be time for the Rams to consider moving on from Kupp after this season.

Kupp’s performance since his most recent injury has been concerning, suggesting that his best days may be behind him. This is a difficult realization considering Kupp’s impressive career with the Rams before this season.

Though Kupp tied for the fourth-most receiving touchdowns in Rams history with his recent score, there is a bigger conversation that needs to be had about his future in Hollywood. Despite being the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP, his production in the last six weeks alone justifies a discussion about parting ways.

Comparing his first two games after returning from injury to his last six games reveals a noticeable decline. Kupp’s numbers in the latter period have been significantly lower, with fewer receptions, yards, and a lower catch percentage.

In fact, since the team’s sixth game of the season until now, Kupp ranks poorly in key statistics like yards per target, catch rate, and success rate. This six-game dry spell has undoubtedly been the worst stretch of Kupp’s seven-year career.

Kupp’s injuries in the past two seasons have also affected his productivity. Missing eight games last year due to a high ankle sprain and the first four games of this year with a hamstring injury has hindered his availability. Additionally, the NFL has been gradually phasing out over-30 receivers, posing a challenge for Kupp as he enters this stage of his career.

Given Kupp’s declining performance and injury history, the Rams should consider parting ways with him while they can still get a decent return. However, the receiver’s contract may complicate matters and make it less appealing for other teams to take on.

In conclusion, the Rams should start planning for a future without Cooper Kupp following a disappointing season. It’s essential for the team to evaluate their options and make decisions that will benefit their long-term success.