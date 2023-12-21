Rural Communities in North Carolina Receive Grants for Economic Development

A recent initiative in North Carolina will provide funding and support for rural communities across the state, attracting job opportunities and millions of dollars in investment. Governor Roy Cooper has approved 10 grant requests from the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority, totaling more than $2 million.

These grants will be awarded to local governments to fund various projects aimed at rejuvenating and strengthening rural areas. As part of the initiative, these projects are expected to create a total of 316 jobs and attract approximately $83 million in private investment.

One of the funded projects is the redevelopment of a 12,000-square-foot building in Newton. Backstreets Bar and Grill, a well-established business in the Hickory area, plans to open a second location in this building. The project will create 10 new jobs and involve an investment of $2.49 million.

Another grant has been awarded to Cleveland County to repurpose a 300,000-square-foot building in Lawndale for a renewable energy company. This venture is expected to create 34 new jobs and attract a private investment of nearly $950,000.

The city of Morganton will receive funding for the renovation of the Chaddock Furniture building. This well-established manufacturer, operating since 1958, plans to create 25 new jobs and invest over $950,000 in the project.

Gaston County has also been awarded a grant of $350,000 for Boxman Studios, a company specializing in designing and building facilities for popular brands such as Sonic, Arby’s, and Dunkin’ Donuts. This grant will enable Boxman Studios to create 68 new jobs and invest over $300,000.

In addition, Connor Brothers Machine, Inc. in Bessemer City will receive a $230,000 grant for expansion. As a precision machine and fabrication company, Connor Brothers is expected to add 31 new jobs and invest $46 million in manufacturing equipment.

This initiative demonstrates the commitment of the North Carolina government to promote economic development and support local businesses in rural areas. These grants will not only create job opportunities but also attract significant private investment, providing a boost to the local, regional, and state economies.