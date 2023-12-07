Wave of Cold Weather Sweeps Across Central Florida

Summary: Central Florida is bracing for a significant drop in temperatures as a wave of cold weather moves in, bringing cooler and drier air. This sudden shift in weather is expected to begin immediately, with temperatures in the 50s and a couple of 60s before 3:30am. Throughout the day, temperatures will slowly rise into the mid-70s under mostly sunny conditions. However, tonight, colder air will settle in as the wind shifts from the north, making it necessary for many to don heavier jackets starting tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow, temperatures are expected to be in the 40s and lower 50s to start the day, despite wall-to-wall sunshine in the afternoon. The lower and middle 60s will be the high for the day, and a strong wind out of the NNW will make it feel even cooler.

Thursday morning is predicted to be the coldest with temperatures plummeting into the 30s and 40s. Coastal communities will experience slightly warmer weather with wake-up temperatures in the lower 50s. The day will be filled with cool sunshine and highs reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s.

For Friday’s Share Your Christmas event, participants are advised to bring jackets as morning temperatures in the metro area will be in the lower 50s and areas north and west will dip into the 40s. The afternoon is expected to be mostly sunny with temperatures reaching the lower and middle 70s.

However, changes are on the horizon for the weekend. On Saturday, sunshine and temperatures in the 80s will prevail. However, on Sunday, a cold front will move in, causing temperatures to drop into the 70s. This front will also bring scattered rain and storms in the afternoon and evening. Cooler and drier air will follow in the front’s wake.

Central Florida residents should prepare for the sudden drop in temperatures and make sure to dress accordingly to stay warm and comfortable during this cold spell.