Introducing Homemade Live!: A Delicious Journey of Food and Memories

What better way to connect with people than through the universal language of food? Homemade Live! is an exciting new program GBH Lifestyles that welcomes viewers into the vibrant world of cooking and culinary storytelling. Join renowned chef Joel Gamoran and his celebrity friends as they share heartwarming memories, laughter, and of course, mouthwatering dishes.

In this 10-episode series, viewers will have the pleasure of getting to know beloved personalities like Kathy Lee Gifford, Reggie Bush, Crystal King Minkoff, and Nigel Barker. Through their stories, they’ll reveal not only their unforgettable food failures and celebrated successes but also the cherished family recipes that have shaped their lives.

Chef Joel Gamoran, a graduate of the prestigious Culinary Institute of America and the Culinary Institute of Florence, brings his wealth of experience and down-to-earth approach to Homemade Live! With his relatable style, Gamoran has captivated 3.5 million online viewers who have collectively spent over 50 million minutes learning from his free lessons. Gamoran’s previous ventures include hosting Scraps on A&E and writing the book Cooking Scrappy, both emphasizing the importance of reducing food waste.

Not only is the show filled with compelling celebrity narratives, but it also features a lively live audience, including guests from the younger generation. Bestselling author J. Kenji López-Alt, Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson, and culinary creator Nick Digiovanni, with over 12 million YouTube subscribers, are just a few of the exciting guests who will be joining the culinary festivities.

Beyond its star-studded cast and welcoming atmosphere, Homemade Live! has a powerful mission. Executive Producer Laurie Donnelly explains, “Joel focuses on how to stop wasting food, which is a huge environmental problem, how to stop wasting money, and still be able to eat foods that you love.” Each episode subtly educates viewers on sustainable cooking practices in an engaging and entertaining way.

With a passion for cooking that has been nurtured since his childhood, Joel Gamoran aspires to inspire others to discover the joy of the culinary arts. A testament to the power of cooking as a therapeutic outlet, Gamoran has found solace and comfort in the kitchen since his high school years. Now, he hopes to share that sense of tranquility with aspiring home cooks and encourage them to explore the world of flavors and ingredients.

In conclusion, Homemade Live! promises to be an inspirational journey that not only satisfies your appetite but also leaves you with unforgettable stories and newfound culinary skills. Tune in to GBH 2 every Saturday at 1pm starting November 11th and embark on this captivating culinary adventure alongside Chef Joel Gamoran and his celebrity friends. Get ready to celebrate food, embrace culture, and create lasting memories, one delectable dish at a time.

FAQ

1. How can I watch Homemade Live!?

You can catch Homemade Live! every Saturday at 1pm on GBH 2. Set your reminders and get ready to immerse yourself in the world of food and cooking!

2. Are there any other shows Chef Joel Gamoran has hosted?

Yes, Chef Joel Gamoran has previously hosted Scraps on A&E and written the book Cooking Scrappy, both of which focus on reducing food waste. These endeavors showcase his commitment to sustainable cooking practices.

3. What is the central focus of Homemade Live!?

Homemade Live! aims to entertain and educate viewers about the world of cooking. Chef Joel Gamoran emphasizes how to reduce food waste, save money, and still enjoy the foods you love.