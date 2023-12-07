Property Owners Urged to Settle Back Taxes to Avoid Tax Liens

The Cook County Treasurer is urging property owners to settle their unpaid taxes to avoid having tax liens placed on their properties. The annual tax sale is scheduled for January 9-12, 2022, and it includes properties with unpaid 2021 property taxes. This is a crucial reminder for property owners to pay their back taxes promptly.

According to the Cook County Treasurer’s Office, there are approximately 22,884 property owners who owe less than $1,000 in back property taxes from 2022. It’s important for these individuals to pay their outstanding balances to prevent their properties from being included in the annual tax sale.

During the tax sale, investors have the opportunity to purchase delinquent tax debt but not the actual properties themselves. This means that property owners may lose control over their properties if they do not settle their debts on time.

In Cook County, 52,401 properties owe a combined total of more than $236 million in taxes that were due in 2022. Of this figure, nearly 30,000 properties owe more than $1,000 in back taxes. This highlights the significant impact that delinquent taxes can have on property owners.

To help property owners stay informed, the Cook County Treasurer’s Office provides resources to check if a property is on the annual tax sale list. Property owners can visit cookcountytreasurer.com to access this information. Additionally, certified notices will be mailed to property owners, alerting them about the impending sale and the potential lien against their properties. The treasurer’s office will also publish lists of properties with delinquent taxes in local newspapers.

By settling their unpaid taxes before the tax liens occur, property owners can protect their properties and avoid the potential consequences of the annual tax sale. It is essential for property owners to act promptly and take advantage of the available resources to resolve their back taxes.