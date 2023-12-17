Prosecutor Replaced and Unit Rebranded in Cook County

In a recent announcement, the Cook County state’s attorney’s office has made changes to its unit responsible for reviewing potential wrongful convictions. Assistant State’s Attorney Nancy Adduci, who previously led the unit, has been replaced Michelle Mbekeani. Adduci will now serve as a deputy in the unit, alongside Iris Ferosie. As part of the rebranding effort, the unit has also been renamed the Conviction Review Unit.

The decision to replace Adduci comes after her work faced scrutiny due to her handling of the prosecution of defendants accused of killing a Chicago police officer in 2011. Charges were dropped against two of the suspects, and allegations of misconduct were made against the police and prosecutors involved in the case. The office stated that the change reflects its commitment to addressing inequities in the justice system and ensuring fairness and integrity in the pursuit of justice.

In her new role as head of the Conviction Review Unit, Mbekeani brings extensive experience in criminal justice reform. She previously worked as a legal and policy adviser in the state’s attorney’s office and advocated for legislation to protect the rights of minors during interrogations. Mbekeani expressed her commitment to upholding justice, addressing historical inequities, and ensuring fairness and integrity within the legal system.

The Conviction Review Unit plays a crucial role in investigating claims of innocence and making recommendations for remedies in wrongful conviction cases. Under the leadership of State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, the office has already worked to vacate over 250 convictions, reflecting its dedication to rectifying past wrongs and incorporating community voices.

This move represents a significant shift in the office’s approach and further symbolizes its promise to review, rectify, and restore justice, especially in cases involving historical injustices and misconduct.