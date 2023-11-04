Convicted Felon Arrested During Traffic Stop in Statesville, Leading to the Discovery of Multiple Firearms

A routine traffic stop in Statesville, North Carolina has resulted in the arrest of a convicted felon and the discovery of multiple firearms. The incident occurred on Thursday night when an officer pulled over a car on Salisbury Road near Gay Street. The driver was initially suspected of driving on a suspended license.

During the stop, the officer noticed a firearm partially concealed under a windshield sunshade on the front passenger door. Further inspection revealed that the firearm was, in fact, a rifle. The driver, identified as Brandon Maurice Torrence, a 44-year-old from Statesville, was asked to exit the vehicle for further questioning. It was during this interaction that Torrence admitted to the presence of additional firearms inside the car.

Upon conducting a thorough search, law enforcement officials discovered a total of four guns, including three handguns and one AR-15-style rifle, along with a significant amount of ammunition. The investigation further revealed that Torrence was a convicted felon, making his possession of these firearms illegal.

As a result, Torrence was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of a firearm a felon and four counts of carrying a concealed weapon. He is currently being held on a $25,000 bond.

This incident highlights the importance of routine traffic stops in uncovering potential criminal activity. It serves as a reminder of the diligent work conducted law enforcement officers to keep communities safe from individuals who may pose a threat due to their criminal history.

