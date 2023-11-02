New Facts Emerge in Case of Laredo Man Sentenced for Child Pornography

A recent court case has shed light on the disturbing details of the production of child pornography a 22-year-old resident of Laredo, Texas. Victor Antonio Puente, who pleaded guilty on July 5, has now been sentenced to 180 months in federal prison, followed 10 years on supervised release. The court found that Puente committed the offense while under supervised release for a previous alien smuggling offense, resulting in a total term of 192 months in prison.

The court described the events as “horrific” and noted that Puente’s actions were inhumane. During his supervised release, Puente will be subject to various restrictions aimed at limiting his access to children and the internet. Additionally, he will be required to register as a sex offender.

Evidence presented during the trial revealed that Puente not only engaged in sexual activity with a 15-year-old female victim but also recorded and uploaded explicit content of their encounters on social media. The FBI’s forensic analysis of Puente’s cell phone uncovered videos of him engaging in intercourse with the minor, as well as other explicit footage.

Acting Special Agent in Charge Justin Garris commended the FBI’s dedication to protecting children from those who prey on them. The Laredo Police Department also played a crucial role in assisting with the investigation.

While Puente denied the victim’s presence, law enforcement was able to locate her and ensure she received medical care. A hearing will be held to determine the restitution amount that Puente will be ordered to pay to the victim.

This case highlights the ongoing efforts of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), an initiative launched the Department of Justice in 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. PSC brings together federal, state, and local resources to rescue victims and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children.

