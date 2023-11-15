The Impact of Social Media on College Life: Insights from Bridget Quiroga

Welcome back to Conversations with Karla! In this week’s installment, we will delve into the effects of social media on college life and self-esteem, as revealed through a conversation with Bridget Quiroga, a third-semester student majoring in political science and human rights, with a minor in Spanish.

Quiroga shared her experience of how social media influenced the college application season during her senior year of high school. Many schools, including hers, created social media accounts for the senior class to showcase their college choices. This added even more pressure to an already stressful time of year, as students began to worry about others’ opinions and judgments.

In addition, Quiroga discussed a TikTok trend that emerged during and after the pandemic. Users started posting videos listing the colleges they applied to along with their academic credentials. When decision letters arrived, they would create additional videos highlighting the schools they got accepted into. Quiroga admitted that these videos often triggered feelings of self-doubt and comparison, wondering why she didn’t receive acceptance from certain schools despite having similar qualifications.

However, it’s essential to note that social media isn’t solely negative. Quiroga acknowledged that it played a significant role in her college experience helping her connect with fellow students and discover opportunities to get involved on campus. As an out-of-state student at the University of Connecticut (UConn), she relied on social media to gather information about the university and its student life. Through online interactions, she found the UConn Dance Company, an organization she is now a member of.

To combat the scarcity of accessible information for out-of-state students, Quiroga used social media as a resource. By searching for “UConn” tags, she found videos that provided insights into the daily life of UConn students. These videos helped her envision herself at UConn and played a significant role in shaping her decision to attend.

In navigating the college application experience, Quiroga emphasized the importance of seeking advice from trusted individuals rather than comparing oneself to strangers. She found a mentor who helped her make informed decisions and reminded her that everyone has their own unique path in life.

Overall, social media’s impact on college life is a double-edged sword. While it can amplify stress and self-doubt, it also presents opportunities for connection, information, and personal growth. The key lies in using social media mindfully and finding a balance between its benefits and potential pitfalls.

