Conventional Media and the Rise of Social Media: Navigating the Challenges

In today’s digital age, the landscape of media consumption has drastically changed. With the advent of social media platforms, traditional media outlets such as print and electronic media are facing new challenges. However, it is important to recognize that conventional media still holds a unique position in providing credible information to the public.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, emphasized the credibility of conventional media during his speech at the 4th convention of the Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists (DKUWJ). He highlighted the vital role that media plays in a democratic society, delivering trustworthy news with the right perspective. This acknowledgment reinforces the enduring significance of traditional media.

While social media platforms offer instant connectivity and a vast reach, the credibility of the information presented can often be questionable. In contrast, conventional media outlets have a responsibility to uphold ethical standards and provide accurate reporting. Trust is at the core of their relationship with the audience, enabling them to sift through the noise and deliver reliable news.

The DKUWJ has been at the forefront of reshaping journalism conducting village stay programs and similar initiatives, establishing a closer connection between the administrators and the people. This innovative model showcases the adaptability and transformative potential of traditional journalism.

President of Karnataka Union of Working Journalists, Shivanand Tagadoor, addressed the challenges faced journalists today, highlighting the need to maintain professional commitment and moral values. The concern regarding the decline in the number of journalists dedicated to their profession cannot be ignored. Journalist associations should strive to combat the rise of fake news and unscrupulous reporters.

The panel discussion on rural journalism that followed the inauguration shed light on the importance of value addition in this sector. Participants emphasized the need for more news that meets the expectations of the people and a heightened focus on the issues faced rural areas. This reaffirms the significance of traditional media in providing localized and in-depth coverage.

In conclusion, while social media may pose challenges to conventional media, the latter continues to thrive as a trusted and reliable source of information. The credibility and ethical standards upheld traditional media outlets remain unmatched in today’s media landscape.

FAQ

Q: How can conventional media effectively face challenges from social media?

A: Conventional media can effectively face challenges from social media leveraging their credibility and commitment to providing accurate and reliable information.

Q: What role does traditional media play in democracy?

A: Traditional media plays a crucial role in democracy delivering trustworthy news with the right perspective, enabling an informed citizenry.

Q: How can journalists combat fake news and unethical reporting?

A: Journalist associations should work towards preventing the proliferation of fake news and unscrupulous reporters promoting professional commitment and ethical standards.

Q: What is the significance of value addition in rural journalism?

A: Value addition in rural journalism involves providing news that meets the expectations of the people and focusing on the issues faced rural areas, ensuring localized and in-depth coverage.