Rutter’s Unveils Modernized Convenience Store Design

Rutter’s, a convenience store chain serving central Pennsylvania, has recently unveiled a modernized store design at its location in Springettsbury Township, York County. The renovations doubled the store’s size, increasing its footprint from 4,300 to 7,800 square feet.

The upgraded store features a sleek and contemporary look, with the addition of a second-floor mezzanine that provides seating for up to 30 people. This innovative concept aims to enhance the overall shopping experience for customers, offering them a comfortable space to unwind and enjoy their purchases.

In addition to the expanded seating area, Rutter’s has made several other notable improvements. The store now boasts a larger kitchen, ensuring that customers can enjoy a wider variety of freshly prepared food options. The beverage selection has also been expanded, with a focus on a larger wine collection and an extensive range of other beverages.

Chris Hartman, the vice president of Fuels, Advertising, and Development at Rutter’s, expressed excitement about the new design, stating that it reflects the brand’s commitment to innovation. The modernized store concept aligns with Rutter’s ongoing efforts to provide customers with a fresh and modern shopping environment that meets their evolving needs.

Furthermore, the store now offers customers a wider range of fueling options, including Unleaded 15, Flex Fuel, Ethanol Free, and Auto Diesel. This expansion aligns with Rutter’s mission to provide a comprehensive and convenient experience for its customers.

Rutter’s, headquartered in York County, operates 85 stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, and West Virginia. The company’s commitment to continuous improvement and innovation is evident through its latest store design, which sets a new standard for convenience stores in the region.