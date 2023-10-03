The Presence of Iranian Officials on Platform X Sparks Criticism in Iran

The presence of Iranian hardliners on platform X has sparked criticism within Iran, as ordinary citizens are banned from using that and many other social platforms. This has raised concerns among social media activists, who question the fairness and hypocrisy of Iranian officials subscribing to foreign platforms while Iranian citizens are excluded.

One notable figure who drew attention is Ali Akbar Raefipour, a propagandist who recently purchased the blue verification tick on platform X. This move stirred significant controversy on social media, with users expressing their discontent over the privileges given to Iranian officials on the platform.

Labor Minister Solat Mortazavi and other Iranian officials also subscribed to platform X in June. This has added to the critique, as it raises questions about the loyalty of Iranian officials to domestic platforms.

Parliamentarian Bijan Nobaveh Vatan voiced his concerns, emphasizing the need for officials to adhere to relevant laws and support domestic platforms. He criticized the Iranian officials for their presence on the former Twitter platform, now known as platform X, suggesting that this undermines trust in domestic alternatives.

In response to the limited access to international social media platforms, a new Iranian social network called Virasty has emerged. This platform closely resembles Twitter in both its features and logo design, aiming to provide an alternative for Iranian users who have refrained from using domestically developed social media applications.

The strict internet censorship in Iran has resulted in the blocking of major social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and recently Instagram. Despite the availability of domestic alternatives, many social media users in Iran express concerns about the quality and privacy shortcomings of these platforms.

The presence of Iranian officials on platform X while ordinary citizens are barred from access has sparked criticism in Iran. This raises questions about fairness, loyalty, and the need for trust in domestic platforms.

