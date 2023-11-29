New Headline: St. Boniface School Trustee Resigns Amid Controversy over Social Media Posts

A St. Boniface school trustee representing Ward 1 residents of the Louis Riel School Division has resigned amidst backlash for posting sensational content on her personal social media account. Francine Champagne, who was elected in 2022, submitted her letter of resignation following the district’s plans to unseat her through a court application.

Champagne’s resignation came during a special evening board meeting called to address the matter. Prior to her resignation, she was facing a suspension without pay until February 17. With her departure, the school board declared her seat vacant immediately.

The controversy surrounding Champagne stemmed from her involvement with Manitoba Stronger Together, a collective of her supporters who identify themselves as defenders of free speech. During a recent video meeting organized the group, she made allegations against the Louis Riel School Division, claiming a global conspiracy theory that had been debunked. She further alleged that local schools were part of an elite group’s plan to indoctrinate children and normalize pedophilia.

Champagne’s posts on social media, including one from May 25, prompted the school board to issue her a three-month suspension for breaching the trustee code of conduct. She faced disciplinary action on multiple occasions for making anti-LGBTTQ+ posts, failing to submit paperwork, and using racist language in a Facebook comment.

Despite appealing her initial suspension, Champagne’s resignation leaves the status of the hearing uncertain. The controversy surrounding the trustee’s posts has also led to tensions within the community, with supporters demanding answers and the board issuing no-trespass orders against disruptive attendees.

The situation highlights the challenges that arise with the rise of social media and its ability to spread false information rapidly. Sandra Krahn, the executive director of the Manitoba Association for Rights and Liberties, emphasizes the importance of balancing freedom of speech with children’s rights to be free from discrimination.

The resignation of Francine Champagne raises questions about the responsibilities of school trustees, the impact of social media on public discourse, and the delicate balance between freedom of speech and protecting children’s rights.

