Parler Plans to Make a Comeback in 2024, Focusing on Open Dialogue

The controversial social media platform Parler has announced its plans to relaunch in the first quarter of 2024. After facing shutdown in April due to controversies surrounding hate speech rules and illicit content, Parler aims to return to its roots as a robust marketplace of ideas, just as the 2024 presidential race begins to heat up.

Originally launched in 2018, Parler gained popularity among conservative audiences who felt frustrated with speech rules on more mainstream platforms like Twitter. At the time, Twitter had been cracking down on violations of its policies on speech, resulting in the removal of accounts belonging to figures such as Andrew Tate, Alex Jones, and even former President Donald Trump.

However, Parler also became a breeding ground for hate speech and misinformation. The platform witnessed accounts with swastikas as profile pictures and racist posts, while members of extremist groups like the Proud Boys, QAnon adherents, and white supremacists openly promoted their views. A 2020 ADL report highlighted these disturbing occurrences.

The platform faced significant backlash and was removed from major app stores after it was discovered that the Capitol attackers had used it to plan the events of January 6th. Parler’s lack of content moderation systems and efficient reporting mechanisms contributed to this decision. It was subsequently allowed back on both Apple and Google’s app stores after implementing improvements to address content moderation concerns.

Despite these developments, Parler’s user base saw a significant decline. In August 2022, the platform attracted only 137,000 unique visitors, a dramatic drop from the 12.3 million it had in January 2021.

Parler now faces competition from other social media platforms. Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, which he has renamed X, has led to the reemergence of far-right figures like Alex Jones and Andrew Tate. Former President Trump also launched his own social media platform called Truth Social. Additionally, platforms like Mastodon, Spill, Bluesky, and Meta’s Threads have all sought to attract users who are looking for alternatives to Parler and X.

After being acquired Texas-based PDS Partners, Parler aims to refocus on its original vision of being a marketplace of ideas open to everyone. The platform hopes to foster open dialogue and provide a space where users can freely express their opinions.

As Parler prepares for its relaunch in 2024, it remains to be seen whether it can regain its former popularity while effectively implementing content moderation to prevent the spread of hate speech and misinformation on its platform.