The Controversial Romance Film Fifty Shades Freed Surges in Popularity on Netflix

The third installment of the Fifty Shades trilogy, Fifty Shades Freed, has recently become a sensation on the streaming platform Netflix, taking the top spot worldwide. This may come as a surprise to many, considering the film’s rocky reception and its previous win at the Razzie Awards.

Fifty Shades Freed, directed James Foley and based on E. L. James’s novel, was released in 2018. The movie features the lead actors Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, along with an ensemble cast including Eric Johnson, Rita Ora, Luke Grimes, and more.

Despite its $372 million box office success, the film received mixed reviews, much like its predecessors. The consensus among critics on Rotten Tomatoes states that Fifty Shades Freed brings the erotic trilogy to a clumsy conclusion, resulting in a dissatisfying experience.

The movie’s Rotten Tomatoes scores reflect this sentiment, with only an 11% rating on the Tomatometer and a slightly higher 38% audience score. While the film’s screenplay and acting drew the most criticism, it still managed to garner attention and maintain a dedicated fan base.

The recent surge in popularity on Netflix highlights the enduring appeal of the Fifty Shades franchise. Although it once won a Razzie for Worst Screenplay, it seems that audiences are willing to overlook its flaws and embrace the sensuality and romance it offers.

As the success of Fifty Shades Freed continues to captivate viewers on Netflix, it remains to be seen what other films will rise to the top on the streaming service. For now, fans can indulge in the steamy world of Ana and Christian Grey, as well as the controversy surrounding their unconventional love story.

