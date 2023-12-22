Title: Bradley Cooper’s Transformative Performance in Maestro Sparks Controversy

Summary: Bradley Cooper’s latest film, Maestro, has been released on Netflix, but it has sparked controversy due to his transformation into the character of Leonard Bernstein. The movie, which focuses on the composer’s relationship with his wife, has received positive reviews but some members of the Jewish community have accused Cooper of “Jewface” for altering his features. Cooper and makeup artist Kazu Hiro have defended the decision, stating that they aimed to portray Bernstein as authentically as possible. Bernstein’s children have also voiced their support for the actor and makeup artist, emphasizing that the controversy is distracting from the tribute the film pays to their parents.

Amidst the release of Bradley Cooper’s new film, Maestro, on Netflix, the actor’s portrayal of legendary conductor-composer Leonard Bernstein has stirred up a heated debate. While the movie delves into the intricacies of Bernstein’s relationship with his wife, the focus has shifted to Cooper’s physical transformation. Rather than appreciating the storyline, some individuals have taken issue with Cooper’s decision to wear a prosthetic nose for the role, creating a controversial talking point. This alteration has sparked outrage within the Jewish community, with accusations of “Jewface” directed at the actor.

Makeup artist Kazu Hiro, responsible for Cooper’s transformation in Maestro, expressed surprise at the negative response. Hiro revealed that the makeup process took over five hours to complete, covering a majority of Cooper’s body. He emphasized that their intention was to portray Bernstein as authentically as possible, respecting the composer’s iconic look. Despite their efforts, the exaggerated facial features triggered a backlash.

Cooper has defended his decision, explaining that without the prosthetic nose, his appearance as Bernstein would not have felt “right.” He acknowledged that his own features differ from the late conductor’s and believed that the prosthetics were necessary to fully embody the character. Bernstein’s children have also voiced their support, commending Cooper and Hiro’s dedication to accurately representing their father on screen.

As the controversy surrounding Cooper’s transformation continues, it is worth noting that it has overshadowed the film’s central theme – a portrayal of family and love. Maestro, described as a love letter to life and art Netflix, has received positive reviews from critics, with a score of 81 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. While the debate rages on, it is important not to overlook the tribute the film ultimately pays to the iconic figures of Leonard Bernstein and his wife, Felicia Montealegre.