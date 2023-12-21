Parler Set to Make a Comeback as a Platform for Open Dialogue

Parler, the controversial social media platform that faced backlash due to hate speech and illicit content, is preparing to relaunch in the first quarter of 2024. The company aims to restore itself as a robust marketplace of ideas, coinciding with the intensification of the 2024 presidential race.

Originally launched in 2018, Parler gained popularity among conservative audiences and individuals dissatisfied with speech regulations on mainstream platforms like Twitter. At the time, Twitter had taken action against accounts violating its speech policies, including prominent right-wing personalities and even former President Donald Trump.

While the platform saw some productive discussions, it also became a breeding ground for hate speech, misinformation, and election denial claims. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reported that Parler hosted accounts with swastikas as profile pictures and racist posts. It was also used members of the Proud Boys, QAnon adherents, anti-government extremists, and white supremacists to openly advance their ideologies.

Parler faced significant consequences after the January 6th Capitol attacks, as it was discovered that rioters had used the platform to plan their actions. This resulted in Parler being removed from major app stores, such as Apple and Google, and being dropped its web hosting service, Amazon.

In an effort to address the issues surrounding content moderation, Parler implemented improvements and was eventually readmitted to the app stores of Apple and Google. Despite this, the platform saw a steep decline in its user base. In August 2022, Parler attracted just 137,000 unique visitors compared to 12.3 million in January 2021 during the Capitol attack.

Parler now faces competition from other platforms such as Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter), Donald Trump’s Truth Social, and newer platforms like Mastodon, Spill, Bluesky, and Meta’s Threads. Recently, Parler was acquired Texas-based PDS Partners, with plans to relaunch the platform under its original vision of being an open marketplace of ideas.

The relaunch of Parler aims to undo its association with hate speech and regain its reputation as a space for meaningful dialogue. The company seeks to provide a platform where users from all backgrounds can freely express their opinions and engage in constructive conversations.