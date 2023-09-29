TikTok’s Employee Monitoring Raises Ethical and PR Concerns

TikTok recently faced backlash for its introduction of a badge monitoring app called MyRTO. This app tracked employees’ badge swipes and could penalize them for deviations from expected attendance. While many companies are adjusting work expectations post-pandemic, TikTok’s approach raises ethical issues and highlights concerns about its surveillance culture.

The MyRTO app is built into TikTok’s internal software and monitors employees’ badge swipes when entering the office. The company requires employees to be in the office at least three times per week, with some employees required to be in five days per week. MyRTO can demand explanations for absences and even threatens termination for employees whose home addresses do not align with their designated office locations. This policy aims to create transparency and clarity about return-to-office expectations.

However, employee monitoring can have unintended consequences. Studies have shown that employees under surveillance are more prone to rule-breaking behaviors such as unauthorized breaks, insubordination, and purposefully working at a slow pace. Aware of being monitored, employees may offload responsibility and act unethically, compromising their moral compass.

TikTok’s failure to instill a sense of fairness in their monitoring procedures has led to negative employee attitudes towards surveillance technology. Surveys have shown that IT managers are uncomfortable with instructing their staff to use productivity surveillance tech, with many employees indicating a willingness to quit or refuse job offers if such technology is used. The MyRTO tool is likely to disengage and demotivate tech workers at TikTok, leading to increased attrition and loss of productivity.

Furthermore, TikTok’s association with surveillance and its alleged affiliations with the Chinese government have already subjected the company to scrutiny and potential bans. The MyRTO initiative only amplifies these concerns, portraying TikTok as a company willing to sacrifice trust and autonomy for hyper-surveillance. This PR misadventure carries significant risks, including long-term damage to stakeholder trust, user growth, and regulatory scrutiny.

In conclusion, TikTok’s employee monitoring raises ethical and PR concerns. The company’s approach threatens employee morale and can lead to negative consequences. It also reinforces the narrative of TikTok’s association with surveillance and risks significant damage to its reputation and partnerships.

Source: Harvard Business Review, 1E, Morning Consult