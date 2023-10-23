The Importance of Continuity of Care Documents (CCDs) in Healthcare

Continuity of care (CCD) documents play a crucial role in healthcare containing essential patient health information and facilitating the exchange of data between healthcare providers. These electronic documents are vital for patient safety and outcomes, particularly when individuals transition between different care settings or providers.

In addition to enabling continuity of care, CCDs are also used to exchange patient information between providers and payers. While CCDs are based on the HL7 Consolidated Clinical Data Architecture, the content within these documents can vary widely depending on the software and user preferences.

The initial stage of the Meaningful Use program, which was launched in 2011 to incentivize the adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), required CCDs to include sections for problems, allergies, medications, and lab results. Subsequent stages, such as Stage 2, mandated the inclusion of additional data like vital signs, smoking status, and care plans. In 2015, Stages 1 and 2 were consolidated into a new program.

One of the complexities of CCDs is the inclusion of unstructured data, such as free-text clinician notes and embedded documents. Extracting and exchanging unstructured data poses challenges, as it can be difficult to process large amounts of information without the right tools. This unstructured data often contains important details that clinicians need to provide effective care, but it may be difficult to extract without medical-grade natural language processing (NLP) tools.

Medical-grade NLP, powered artificial intelligence (AI), is a new approach that can unlock the value of unstructured data within CCDs. This software can read and understand unstructured clinical notes and extract data in a structured format, linking it back to the source information. By infusing deep learning models with specialized medical knowledge, medical NLP software can help optimize data for providers, payers, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical researchers.

By utilizing clinical-grade NLP, payers and providers can capture the full value of CCDs. This technology can help identify high-risk populations, develop targeted interventions, enhance risk adjustment, and transform how healthcare is practiced and delivered.

Sources:

– Original article: Kim Perry

– Image Credit: emtelligent