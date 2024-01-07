Opposition in Assam Unites to Counter the BJP in Upcoming Elections

The opposition parties in Assam have come together in a united front to challenge the formidable election machinery of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. This cohesive opposition alliance, formed before the formation of the INDIA bloc consisting of 26 opposition parties, aims to give a tough competition to the ruling party in the upcoming elections.

The alliance includes the Left parties, namely Raijor Dol led Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi and Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) led former All Assam Students Union (AASU) leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi. Other parties have also joined hands to form a strong opposition front. However, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), which wields significant political power in the state, is noticeably absent from the joint conference.

In a significant development, the Trinamool Congress led Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have also joined the major opposition alliance. This inclusion has brought about a change in dynamics among the allies, leading to mounting tensions over the distribution of tickets for the upcoming elections.

However, as the demand for seats increases, the Congress is facing a challenge in allocating seats to its allies. AAP leaders have expressed their desire to contest at least four Lok Sabha seats, while the Trinamool Congress aims to compete in five seats. The Left parties have also demanded three seats to be allocated to them.

The opposition parties, including the Congress, acknowledge the need for sacrifice to counter the BJP in the polls. The ticket distribution will be decided the leaders in Delhi, and the opposition parties in Assam have agreed to accept the decisions taken the high command.

While the contention over ticket distribution among the allies of the INDIA bloc may be advantageous for the BJP, the Congress believes that the strength of their party in the state should be considered when allocating tickets. With three Lok Sabha MPs and more than 20 MLAs, the Congress asserts its importance in the alliance.

As the opposition alliance navigates through the challenges of seat allocation and strives to present a united front against the BJP, the upcoming elections in Assam promise to be closely contested. The BJP, on the other hand, remains confident in its ability to secure a substantial number of seats.