Social Media Users Criticize Swiggy for Alleged Overcharging

Social media users recently took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with food delivery giant Swiggy, accusing the company of collecting extra money from them on each order. The issue came to light when users noticed discrepancies in the total amount displayed on their order history page, compared to the sum of individual items, taxes, and discounts. Many customers claimed to have been charged Rs 3 more than the actual total.

One user, Deepak Shenoy, raised the issue in a viral tweet, questioning the extra charge and suggesting that it was not a random error. Several customers started checking their own order history pages, confirming the inconsistency. However, Swiggy responded to the criticism, stating that it was a UI glitch, and no additional payment had been charged.

According to Swiggy, the UI bug caused the platform fee discount to appear separately and then added to the promo code discount, resulting in an incorrect grand total. The company assured users that they had not been overcharged and that the issue had been resolved.

While some customers reported that their order histories now displayed accurate figures, they criticized Swiggy for the misrepresentation and questioned the company’s competence. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of transparency and accuracy in the digital service industry.

