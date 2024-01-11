Are Consumers Ready to Embrace Social Commerce?

According to a recent report AiBuy, the concept of shopping directly through social media platforms is still relatively new and many consumers in the U.S. are hesitant to embrace it. The report, titled “2023 Social Media Shopping,” surveyed over 1,000 adult social media users to understand their attitudes towards social commerce.

The report found that 52 percent of Generation Z and Millennial social media users do not buy products sold on social media platforms. One of the main reasons for this lack of trust lies with the platforms themselves. The survey revealed that over a third of respondents (38 percent) said they trust TikTok the least when purchasing directly on its app.

Another major concern for consumers is the fear of fraudulent activity and scams. Sixty-three percent of respondents reported being discouraged from social media purchases because they worry about illegitimate merchants and scams. Additionally, 57 percent said they are hesitant to share checkout information, such as credit card numbers and addresses, with social media merchants.

Other concerns highlighted American consumers include the presence of counterfeit or low-quality products, lack of privacy and data security safeguards, unclear refund and return policies, absence of customer reviews and ratings, and lack of regulations for products made at home.

The report emphasizes that transparency and market strategies are crucial for success in social commerce. Thirty-six percent of consumers said they felt personally deceived social media ads, highlighting the need for brands to be transparent and honest in their marketing efforts.

Despite the concerns and reluctance, there are still positive aspects of social commerce that attract some consumers. Nearly three in 10 people believe that social media shopping offers a more personalized experience compared to traditional online stores. Additionally, 24 percent of shoppers said they are more likely to make impulse purchases on these platforms.

When it comes to motivations behind social commerce user purchases, exclusive discounts offered creators or social media platforms, targeted ads based on consumer interests, and finding the cheapest available option were identified as the top factors.

Overall, the report suggests that there is untapped potential for brands to leverage social commerce, but they must address the concerns raised consumers and build trust in order to fully embrace this new frontier of e-commerce.