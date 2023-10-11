Netflix Expected to Raise Subscription Fee for Ad-Free Service

After months of holding off on increasing prices, Netflix is set to raise the subscription fee for its ad-free service. This move, which is expected to take effect after the Hollywood actors’ strike ends, marks the first time since January 2022 that the popular streaming service will increase its prices.

The potential price hike is part of the ongoing trend known as ‘streamflation,’ which has brought increased costs to users. The impact of this increase on Netflix subscribers is a significant concern. According to new data from CivicScience, 39% of current Netflix users and potential subscribers would cancel their subscription if a price hike were to occur.

Among those most impacted the price increase are subscribers to the ad-free plan, which currently starts at $15.49 per month. Nearly half of these subscribers would be willing to keep their ad-free plan despite the price hike. Only a few would switch to the newer Netflix Standard plan with ads, which currently costs $6.99 per month, while more than a third would choose to cancel their subscription altogether.

Frequent users of Netflix would be the most affected the price hike. Those who watch Netflix content weekly to monthly are the most likely to subscribe to an ad-free plan. However, if prices were to increase, data shows that ad-free subscriptions would significantly drop for these users. Monthly users are particularly likely to switch to the ads-based plan or cancel their subscription.

The rising costs of streaming services have impacted the financial health and economic confidence of consumers. Data from CivicScience reveals that 33% of U.S. adults have reduced or plan to reduce spending on streaming subscriptions due to cost. The percentage of those with four or more streaming subscriptions has also declined throughout the year.

Price concerns are a major consideration for current Netflix ad-free plan subscribers. More than a third of these subscribers express increased price sensitivity over the past year compared to those who subscribe to the ads-based plan.

Other factors contributing to potential subscription cancellations include content availability and concerns about a recession. Recent data shows that 29% of streamers are having difficulty finding content to watch, which could influence decisions to cancel Netflix subscriptions. Additionally, the 35-54 age group is the most likely to cancel their Netflix ad-free membership and is also the most price-sensitive demographic.

As the streaming market continues to navigate challenges caused inflation and production slowdowns due to strikes, it is crucial for streaming services like Netflix to carefully consider the impact of price increases on their subscriber base.

