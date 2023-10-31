Social Media’s Impact on Children: Polling Data and Trust Issues

A recent surge in attention has focused on the effects of social media usage on children and teenagers. Concerns about mental health risks associated with these platforms have prompted a bipartisan group of Attorneys General to sue Facebook and its parent company Meta. The group claims that certain features on these platforms target young users, are addictive, and have a negative impact on mental well-being.

According to the latest CivicScience polling data following the lawsuits, a significant majority of adults in the United States believe that social media usage children under 18 is at least “somewhat harmful.” Only a mere 4% of respondents consider it to be “completely harmless and safe.” Interestingly, Gen Z adults, who are more frequent users of social media, are more likely than Baby Boomers to perceive social media usage children and teens as mostly harmless.

One of the prevalent concerns about social media is exposure to graphic and violent content. Recent data from CivicScience reveals that approximately 46% of respondents claim to have been exposed to violent or disturbing content related to the Israel-Hamas conflict on social media. Almost 30% of social media users report unintentionally coming across graphic videos of the conflict. The percentage of unintentional exposure to violent content is higher among X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram users, while it is lower among TikTok users.

Despite concerns regarding potential harm and exposure to extreme content, trust in major social media platforms has actually increased since 2021. CivicScience’s tracking data shows that YouTube and Facebook have experienced the largest increase in the percentage of consumers who have “medium” or “high” trust in the platforms to protect young users. On the other hand, X (formerly Twitter) has not witnessed a similar increase, with trust levels remaining steady around 16%. However, the majority of respondents across each platform still express low to no trust, particularly when it comes to TikTok.

Interestingly, consumers’ level of trust in social media platforms appears to be influenced how they use these platforms themselves, including frequency and reliance on them as a source of news. Facebook’s most frequent users, for example, are more likely to trust the platform’s ability to safeguard young users. Furthermore, CivicScience’s data indicates that more consumers are turning to social media as their primary source for breaking news, and these consumers tend to be more trusting of Facebook’s protective measures.

As parents grapple with the decision of when to allow their children to start using social media, the majority currently consider 16 or older as the acceptable minimum age for usage. This represents a three-percentage-point increase since 2021. Meanwhile, there has been a corresponding decrease in parents comfortable with their children commencing social media use at the age of 12 or younger. It’s worth noting that all major platforms require users to be at least 13 years old.

