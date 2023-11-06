New Month, New Deals: November’s Best Time to Buy

As November rolls around, the anticipation of Veterans Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday is building. Shoppers everywhere are eagerly awaiting the best deals and discounts on their favorite products. However, this year, retailers are making it even more exciting offering enticing sales all month long.

Whether you’re in search of a perfect gift for a student, music lover, frequent traveler, or gamer, noise-canceling wireless headphones are a popular choice. The Sony Wireless Earbuds, available at Abt Electronics, Amazon, and Crutchfield, are currently priced at $298 – a bargain for this exceptional audio experience. Keep an eye out for potentially lower prices at the beginning of the month.

For those who enjoy streaming videos and playing games, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a fantastic tablet option. Walmart is currently selling this top-rated model for as low as $547.99. Backed high performance and the convenience of an Android operating system, it’s an excellent device for entertainment and productivity.

When it comes to kitchen gadgets, air fryers have become a favorite among cooking enthusiasts. The Dash Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer, rated as the best among all air fryers consumer reports, is now available on Amazon for only $59.99. Say goodbye to greasy dishes and hello to healthier alternatives with this versatile kitchen companion.

If you’re searching for an extravagant gift for someone who loves their kitchen gadgets, consider a portable ice maker. The GE Opal 2.0 Portable Ice Maker is currently priced at $579 on Amazon, delivering ice on demand wherever you go. Its sleek design and performance will surely impress any ice aficionado.

Now, the burning question: Should you wait until Black Friday for a new TV purchase? Consumer Reports strongly suggests doing so. Historically, Black Friday and Cyber Monday have proven to be the best times to score incredible deals on TVs. However, if you can’t resist the urge to upgrade now, the Samsung 65-inch OLED 4K TV is available for $1,597.99 at Abt Electronics, Crutchfield, and Walmart. But keep in mind that it might be even more affordable during the upcoming sales events.

Apart from these standout deals, Consumer Reports predicts enticing discounts on laptops, computers, vacuum cleaners, cookware, coffee makers, smartwatches, and smart speakers throughout the month of November.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to save big this month. Start making your shopping list and take advantage of these holiday deals!