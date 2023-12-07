Half of Electric Vehicles Don’t Meet Advertised Driving Ranges, Study Finds

A recent study Consumer Reports has revealed that almost half of electric vehicles (EVs) tested fell short of their advertised driving ranges as estimated the Environmental Protection Agency. This poses a potential problem for EV owners, especially during long-distance trips, as they may find themselves running out of battery sooner than expected.

The study involved testing 22 of the most popular EVs on the number of miles they could travel on the highway without a charge. Consumer Reports drove these vehicles until they ran out of battery, examining how long they traveled until their charge was exhausted. The results showed that some EVs fell as much as 50 miles short of their advertised ranges. However, there were also instances where vehicles exceeded their estimated ranges, with one vehicle outperforming 70 miles.

Charging anxiety is a common concern among EV owners, and finding reliable charging stations can be a challenge, especially when traveling far from home or in unfamiliar territory. Alex Knizek, manager of auto testing and insights at Consumer Reports, emphasized the importance of range for consumers. He stated, “Having a longer range is more of a convenience – you probably won’t get stranded. If you plan to take long trips, that’s where it becomes more impactful and where this information shines.”

Consumer Reports conducted the tests during favorable conditions, with temperatures ranging from 70 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit and clear weather. These conditions are known to be ideal for EV performance, as driving in colder temperatures can decrease an electric vehicle’s range. The organization also inspected tire wear and checked air pressure, as these factors can impact range.

It is worth noting that not all EVs were tested in this study. Consumer Reports did not test vehicles from Chevrolet, Nissan, Polestar, Tesla, and Rivian because the organization either does not own them or they do not meet their testing standards.

Overall, this study highlights the importance of accurate range estimates for EVs, particularly for consumers planning long trips. It also emphasizes the need for reliable and accessible charging infrastructure to alleviate charging anxiety among EV owners.