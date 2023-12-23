Scammers Exploit Celebrity Names and Images to Target Users

Summary: Scammers are taking advantage of consumers’ love for celebrities, using their names and images to trick unsuspecting individuals into falling for scams and downloading malware. McAfee Labs, a cybersecurity company, has identified Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt as the top targets for scams in 2023. Other celebrities commonly used in fraudulent schemes include Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, and Kevin Costner. In some cases, scammers go as far as claiming that celebrities endorse their fake products, sparking concerns for both consumers and celebrities themselves. The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau has received reports of individuals losing money to these scams and emphasizes the importance of conducting thorough research on products and companies before making any purchases. Users are advised to check the legitimacy of a company or product on BBB.org and to search for relevant information using the term “scam” alongside the company or celebrity name on search engines. Additionally, caution should be exercised when downloading videos, and it is recommended to only do so from well-known and trusted websites.

Be Wary of Scammers Using Celebrity Names and Images as Bait

Scammers are always finding new ways to prey on unsuspecting individuals, and their latest tactic involves celebrities. Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are the top targets for scams in 2023, according to cybersecurity company McAfee Labs. By utilizing popular celebrity names and their images, scammers are luring users into clicking on fraudulent links that can potentially lead to malware being downloaded onto their devices. In addition to this, scammers are also using celebrities to endorse fake products, claiming that they are associated with them. This not only affects consumers who may lose money on these scams but also harms the reputation of the celebrities themselves.

Jim Temmer, the president of the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau, warns against relying on celebrities to make purchasing decisions, stating that users should investigate products and companies themselves. Temmer advises checking the legitimacy of a company or product on BBB.org and recommends searching for the term “scam” along with the company or celebrity name on search engines to uncover any potential red flags.

To protect yourself from falling victim to these scams, it is crucial to be cautious when downloading any content from a website that you don’t trust. This is especially important when it comes to video downloads. Stick to well-known and reputable websites to ensure the safety of your device.

In an era where online scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated, it is essential to remain vigilant and prioritize your online safety. Avoid being swayed celebrity endorsements and focus on conducting thorough research before making any purchases. By doing so, you can protect yourself from falling victim to these malicious scams.