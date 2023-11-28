Exploring the Impact of Consumer Duty on Social Media and Business Volumes

The Cherry broker forum has been buzzing with discussions on the implications of the Consumer Duty, attracting new business on social media, and the state of business volumes in the industry. With over 35,000 unique visitors this year, the forum has become a valuable platform for brokers to express their concerns, share their experiences, and seek insights from their peers.

One of the most talked-about topics on the forum has been the Consumer Duty. Brokers have been engaging in conversations about their fears and frustrations with the new regulatory regime. One specific area of contention has been the differing interpretations of the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) requirements. Brokers have discussed whether they need to change the documentation they provide to customers and how they should treat vulnerability. Some have expressed concerns about the unintended consequences of the FCA’s views on vulnerability and the potential impact on their operations.

The forum has also seen lively conversations about using social media for business development purposes, particularly on LinkedIn. Some appointed representatives (AR) have raised concerns about the approval process for social media posts. The wait time for compliance department approval has been pegged at two to three days, leading to frustration among ARs. Additionally, debates about the effectiveness of platforms like TikTok as a new business channel have been a topic of interest.

Furthermore, brokers have been discussing the impact of the cost of living crisis, inflation, interest rates, and mortgage affordability on business volumes. While there has been a drop in business volumes year-on-year, threads on the forum indicate that brokers are optimistic about the future and expect a rebound in business levels for the upcoming year.

Donna Hopton, director at Cherry, emphasized the growing importance of the Cherry forum in the industry. She highlighted the increase in user engagement and the perception of the forum as a safe space for industry professionals to share their thoughts. As we look ahead to 2024, a critical year for brokers seeking to boost business volumes, the forum is expected to continue its growth and serve as a vital platform for industry collaboration.

Overall, the discussions on the Cherry broker forum reflect the industry’s concerns, aspirations, and evolving strategies to adapt to regulatory changes, leverage social media for business growth, and navigate challenging market conditions.

FAQ

What is the Cherry broker forum?

The Cherry broker forum is an online platform where mortgage brokers and industry professionals can engage in discussions, share insights, and seek advice from their peers.

What is the Consumer Duty?

The Consumer Duty refers to the regulatory framework implemented the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to ensure that financial service providers prioritize the fair treatment of customers and act in their best interests.

How are brokers using social media for business development?

Brokers are using social media platforms like LinkedIn to network, build connections with potential clients, and share relevant industry content to establish themselves as trusted experts in their field.

What are the challenges faced brokers regarding business volumes?

Brokers are encountering challenges such as the cost of living crisis, inflation, interest rates, and mortgage affordability, which can impact the demand for their services and affect business volumes.

Why is the Cherry forum considered a safe space for industry professionals?

The Cherry forum is perceived as a safe space because it allows professionals in the industry to freely discuss their thoughts, concerns, and experiences with their colleagues without fear of judgment or negative repercussions.

Sources:

– URL