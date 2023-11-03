Building Superior: Seeking Construction Management Services for Hammond Avenue Reconstruction

The City of Superior, Wisconsin, is embarking on a major infrastructure project to reconstruct Hammond Avenue, a vital thoroughfare connecting Belknap Street to North 21st Street. The city is now seeking qualified engineering firms to provide construction management services for this ambitious undertaking.

Scheduled to commence in 2024, the project will be divided into two phases. Phase 1 will encompass the section spanning from Belknap Street to North 21st Street. Funding for this initial phase will be partially provided the State of Wisconsin Local Road Improvement Program (LRIP). As part of the design process, the existing roadway section will be removed and replaced in the same location, albeit with modifications to pavement section and geometry.

To be considered for this opportunity, engineering firms must appear on the WisDOT Roster of Eligible Engineering Consultants. This vetting system ensures the selection of highly qualified and reputable firms. Interested parties are encouraged to consult the roster published the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) at [wisconsindot.gov](wisconsindot.gov).

The City of Superior will conduct a Qualification-Based Selection, following the guidelines set forth the Brooks Act. It is important to note that no fees or proposed costs should be submitted with the qualification package. Any inclusion of cost information may lead to disqualification. All proposals must adhere to the instructions provided the City and be submitted using the designated form.

For those interested in obtaining the Request for Qualifications (RFQ), it can be accessed through [DemandStar.com](DemandStar.com). Additionally, a physical copy of the RFQ may be viewed at the City of Superior Government Center, located at 1316 North 14th Street, Superior, Wisconsin. Queries and clarification requests can be directed to [email protected].

In line with their commitment to diversity and inclusion, the City of Superior encourages participation from minority, women-owned, and disadvantaged business enterprises. The City reserves the right to reject any proposals, waive irregularities, or accept submissions that align with its best interests.

By undertaking this extensive infrastructure project, the City of Superior is demonstrating its dedication to enhancing transportation infrastructure, promoting economic growth, and improving the lives of its residents.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the timeframe for the reconstruction of Hammond Avenue?

The project is scheduled to commence in 2024 and will be completed in multiple phases. Phase 1, covering the section from Belknap Street to North 21st Street, will be the initial focus.

2. How can an engineering firm qualify for consideration?

To be considered for the project, engineering firms must appear on the WisDOT Roster of Eligible Engineering Consultants. This ensures that qualified and reputable firms are chosen for the endeavor.

3. Where can I find the RFQ?

The RFQ can be obtained through [DemandStar.com](DemandStar.com). Additionally, a physical copy can be viewed at the City of Superior Government Center, located at 1316 North 14th Street, Superior, Wisconsin.

4. Can firms submit proposed costs with their qualification packages?

No, the City of Superior strictly follows a Qualification-Based Selection process in accordance with the Brooks Act. Therefore, firms should refrain from submitting any proposed costs or fees, as their inclusion may disqualify them from consideration.

5. Is there room for diversity and inclusion in this project?

Yes, the City of Superior actively encourages minority, women-owned, and disadvantaged business enterprises to participate in the project. The city is committed to fostering diversity and inclusivity throughout the process.